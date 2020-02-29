PIVX One Day Volume Reaches $518,898.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003961 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $19.46 million and approximately $518,898.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018747 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004591 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, Bisq, Livecoin, Crex24, Coinroom, Upbit, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Graviex, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Coinbe and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.