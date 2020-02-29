PIXEL Price Tops $0.0209 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $777,237.00 and approximately $353,957.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,661.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.32 or 0.03708563 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00780186 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020450 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000387 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

