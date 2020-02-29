PlayChip Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market cap of $2.88 million and $385.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayChip has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00483465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.24 or 0.06500627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030364 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011610 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.