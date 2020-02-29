PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $3.10 million and $222,743.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.02602014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00135703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

