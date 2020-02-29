PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Trading Down 35.6% Over Last Week

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $231,954.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02458115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00228853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

