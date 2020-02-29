PlayFuel (PLF) Price Hits $0.49

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00005692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $244.83 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io.

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

