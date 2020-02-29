Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares during the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTI opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $10.20.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.