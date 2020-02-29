Pluton Price Tops $2.40 on Major Exchanges (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $6,607.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $2.40 or 0.00027841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.47 or 0.02449275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00225956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

