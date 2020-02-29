PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 178.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.45.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $126.40 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average of $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

