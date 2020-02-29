Po.et Reaches Market Cap of $5.47 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $48,256.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Po.et has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Bancor Network and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.02514021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, Binance, COSS, Kyber Network, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

