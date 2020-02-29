POA 24-Hour Volume Hits $487,584.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bibox. In the last week, POA has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. POA has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $487,584.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox, Binance, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

