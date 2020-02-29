POA Network Price Reaches $0.0176 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Binance.

About POA Network

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

