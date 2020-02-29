Polis (POLIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,768.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Polis has a market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $2,768.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00007609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, STEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,671,525 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

