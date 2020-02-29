Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Short Interest Update

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Polymet Mining stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Polymet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Polymet Mining by 62.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 203,113 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Polymet Mining by 45.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Polymet Mining by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98,542 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in Polymet Mining by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 925,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 488,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Polymet Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Polymet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

