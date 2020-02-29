Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 500 ($6.58).

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Polypipe Group alerts:

PLP traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching GBX 534.50 ($7.03). 519,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 557.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 478. Polypipe Group has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 620 ($8.16). The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.