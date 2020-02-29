PopularCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $85,945.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00683652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000899 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00070899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007639 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,998,037,678 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.