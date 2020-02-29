Populous Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.67 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Populous has a total market cap of $22.67 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.02445832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00230252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, LATOKEN, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.