Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.47% of Portland General Electric worth $23,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 884,736 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 969,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,452,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE POR opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.13. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POR. Sidoti upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

