Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 18 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTMN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 24,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.90. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTMN opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

