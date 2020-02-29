PostCoin Market Cap Achieves $23,392.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, PostCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. PostCoin has a total market cap of $23,392.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007917 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000502 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

