Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Update

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the January 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBPB. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 250,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Dumont Global LP purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 99,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 359,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

