PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.22 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $3,694.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,588.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.55 or 0.02584615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.62 or 0.03693611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00689463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00780561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00088784 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00590449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,401,918 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

