PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0099

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and $4,913.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,632.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.02587800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03591850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00680904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00778908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00086080 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00581382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,400,408 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

