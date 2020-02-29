Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $36.74. 765,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 44.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 180.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 124,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

