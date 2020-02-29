Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In related news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $45.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

