Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -4.62

News headlines about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a news impact score of -4.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Powell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.22. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

