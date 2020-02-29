PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $100.23 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.64.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

