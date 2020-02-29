Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Precision BioSciences worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 22,757.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 71.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

DTIL opened at $8.01 on Friday. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

