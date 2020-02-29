Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.31% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $26,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of PBH opened at $37.36 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

