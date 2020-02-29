Primas (PST) Trading 19.1% Lower This Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 29th. Primas has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $680,278.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx and LBank. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.02463293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00224244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

