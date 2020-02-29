Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0285 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $880,347.00 and approximately $5,325.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,870,685 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

