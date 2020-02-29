Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Update

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total transaction of $407,609.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,134 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $172,379.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,577 shares of company stock worth $1,280,655. Corporate insiders own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primeenergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Primeenergy Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNRG stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.00. 622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Primeenergy Resources has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $184.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

