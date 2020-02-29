Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Primo Water by 52.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 159,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Primo Water by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.79 million, a PE ratio of 155.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

