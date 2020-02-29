Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 27,344 Shares of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $33.49.

