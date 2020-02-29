Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,986,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $10,077,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,731 shares of company stock worth $4,307,451. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.63. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. Analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

