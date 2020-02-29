Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 182,018 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 272.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 324,395 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE KREF opened at $19.64 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

