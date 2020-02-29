Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.35.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $664.34 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of -131.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $682.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,955,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

