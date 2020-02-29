Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ANIP stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 1.98.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

