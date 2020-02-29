Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 211.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,196,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,491,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $54.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

