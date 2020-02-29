Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 216.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.