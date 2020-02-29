Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,132 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Chico’s FAS worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is -1,750.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.26.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

