Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $9.82 on Friday. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

