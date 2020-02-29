Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,394 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Unisys worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Unisys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $741.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.