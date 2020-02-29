Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,098 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 285,203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 77,246 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 411.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 52.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 194,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $90.37 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

