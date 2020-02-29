Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of TechTarget worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TechTarget by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in TechTarget by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of TTGT opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 32,200 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $832,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 20,315 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $501,577.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,639.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,165 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,812. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

