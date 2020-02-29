Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of SunCoke Energy worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 103.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SXC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy Inc has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.