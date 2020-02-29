Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Safehold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,354,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 330,650 shares of company stock worth $16,515,614 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFE. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

