Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 110,253 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 707.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,253 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 89.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 136,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,861,631 shares of company stock worth $99,142,429. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.51. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.