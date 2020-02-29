Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 26,396 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1,165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Morningstar worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.74, for a total value of $1,668,842.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,021,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,723,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $85,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,132,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,651,822.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,219 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,256. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.21. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $166.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

