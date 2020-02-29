Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 33,254 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Switch worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Switch by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Switch by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Switch by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Switch by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 127,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,000 shares of company stock worth $3,001,700 in the last three months. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.